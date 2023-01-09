Conceptual rendering of multi-family townhouse development planned for 949 Heweston Court. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Conceptual rendering of multi-family townhouse development planned for 949 Heweston Court. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Kelowna council pushes for public hearing on next addition of Ponds development

A 31-unit townhouse development is being proposed for Heweston Court

Concerns from neighbours over the next phase of The Ponds development have prompted city council to send the rezoning of the property to a public hearing.

A 31-unit townhouse development is being proposed for Heweston Court, near Kuiper’s Peak Mountain Park, however, because it meets the intent of the city’s 2040 Official Community Plan, a public hearing is not automatically required.

During the first regular meeting of the new year (Jan. 9) several councillors said they had received public concerns about the project including density, site preparation, and potential blasting work.

“We have an ask to change the density in this case,” said Coun. Gord Lovegrove. “I think we have to give the local experts, the neighbours, their due.”

Staff told council that blasting is somewhat common in hillside areas and that the developer would need to apply for a blasting permit.

Coun. Mohini Singh made the motion to have the rezoning issue taken to a public hearing.

“It behooves to hear what the public has to say,” she said.

Coun. Luke Stack pointed out that the public hearing would only deal with the rezoning issue.

“This is fairly straightforward and consistent, but can see the desire to take to a public hearing, but talking about zoning only and not other issues. It really should not be influencing council’s decision on rezoning.”

Mayor Tom Dyas excused himself from the vote citing a conflict of interest.

The public hearing has been set for Feb. 14.

READ MORE: Six-storey apartment building planned for Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood

READ MORE: Vernon search crews rescue stranded snowmobilers near Kelowna

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCity of KelownadevelopmentRezoning

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. senior tracks his shrinking environmental impact for over a decade

Just Posted

Conceptual rendering of multi-family townhouse development planned for 949 Heweston Court. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Kelowna council pushes for public hearing on next addition of Ponds development

Conceptual rendering of apartment building planned for 450-490 Asher Road. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Six-storey apartment building planned for Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood

Wade Cudmore seen here with his mom Kathy Richardson, will stand trial in Kelowna for the murders of the Fryer brothers found dead in Naramata in May 2021. Cudmore’s mom was found murdered in her home in June 2021. There have been no arrests in her case. (Facebook)
Penticton double murder trial by jury could take half a year

Vernon Search and Rescue crews had a long night looking for a pair of snowmobilers lost in the Greystokes area early Jan. 8. (VSAR photo)
Vernon search crews rescue stranded snowmobilers near Kelowna