(DiStefano Jaud Architecture)

(DiStefano Jaud Architecture)

Kelowna council rejects commercial development on agricultural land

Plans included a gas station, convenience store with liquor sales, car wash and retail buildings

Kelowna City Council quashed a rezoning application on Monday which would’ve paved way for a sizable commercial development on land currently zoned for agricultural use.

Council turned down applications for a rezoning and OCP amendment, in line with city staff’s recommendations.

Proposed for the corner of Byrns and Benvoulin roads, the developer’s plans included a Petro-Canada gas station, convenience store with liquor sales, car wash, and two general commercial retail buildings.

However, city staff noted other similar services are already very close by and several gas stations are within 1.2 kilometres, as well as the Guisachan Village Centre, Midtown Urban Centre and KLO corner.

City staff also said the Benvoulin area is considered an important agriculture corridor for both existing agricultural activity and heritage.

Owner Gary Johal said he has been looking for a tenant for the land for the past two years. He noted the site’s small, two-acre size, saying he believed the site wouldn’t support meaningful agricultural use.

(DiStefano Jaud Architecture)

(DiStefano Jaud Architecture)

READ MORE: Kelowna man charged with attempted murder in Halloween night stabbing

READ MORE: Mask mandate in effect at City of Kelowna facilities

Council ultimately agreed with city staff.

“Benvoulin is such a high-intensity agricultural corridor and it’s such a treasured part of Kelowna,” said Coun. Mohini Singh, noting she would like to see some sort of development in that corner, though not something of the magnitude proposed in this case. “It certainly could do with a facelift.”

Coun. Charlie Hodge said the developer was essentially “rolling the dice” that the development would be approved and said with ever-progressing farming technology the land could be used for its intended purpose.

“There’s a number of people I know who, with two acres of land, could produce a tremendous amount of agriculture.”

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran, while recognizing the plight of the developer, said the project is commercial sprawl into an area where “it doesn’t belong.”

“It was known upfront that the risks of developing this property were at the owner’s peril,” he said.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
36 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health since Friday
Next story
No budget yet for Liberals’ promise to plant two billion trees by 2030

Just Posted

Kurtis Andrew Alderliesten. (RCMP handout)
Missing Kelowna man last spotted in Vernon

Kurtis Andrew Alderliesten was last seen on Oct. 21 in the Vernon area

(DiStefano Jaud Architecture)
Kelowna council rejects commercial development on agricultural land

Plans included a gas station, convenience store with liquor sales, car wash and retail buildings

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
36 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health since Friday

The total number of cases in the region is now at 777

“The Excelsior 4” appeared in Abbotsford provincial court on Monday morning (Nov. 2) to plead not guilty to a combined total of 21 charges. (Submitted photo)
Abbotsford hog-farm protestors plead not guilty to 21 charges

‘Excelsior 4’ make second appearance Monday in provincial court

Turner Park currently sits empty, waiting for development. (Daeshel Heidelbach - Change.org)
District of Peachland buys Turner Park

The purchase comes after residents started a petition to save the park

FILE – Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths and a record-breaking 1,120 cases over the weekend

The majority of new cases, and all deaths, happened in the Lower Mainland

A police vehicle blocks access to a dirt road near Whiskey Creek on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Three bodies were discovered in a gravel pit on Sunday, Nov. 1. (Mandy Moraes photo)
WATCH: Residents stunned by grisly discovery of 3 bodies in Vancouver Island gravel pit

‘It’s actually unnerving because the area is so nice and calm’

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau plants a tree with sons Xavier and Hadrien (left) during a campaign event in Plainfield, Ont. on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Trudeau’s massive tree-planting promise from the 2019 election has yet to be allocated a budget. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
No budget yet for Liberals’ promise to plant two billion trees by 2030

Alberta Conservative MP Rachael Harder said called the lack of a budget for tree planting ‘shameful’

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix wears a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19, during an announcement about a new regional cancer centre, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, August 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Thousands interested in working in long-term care, B.C. minister says

More than 8,000 respond to call for staffing up senior homes

COVID-19 has created challenges in making flu shots readily available to the public. (File photo)
Flu shots: COVID-19 creates challenges for Salmon Arm pharmacies

COVID-19 protocols, staffing issues limiting number of vaccinations being done

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The original Sicamous-to-Armstrong Rail Trail partners are standing together in support of the unified vision for the trail. (Jacob Brett photo)
Original partners committed to North Okanagan-Shuswap rail trail vision

Rail trail lands are owned by the CSRD, Splatsin and the RDNO

Traffic is down 90 per cent and revenues 80 per cent in the COVID-19 pandemic, Vancouver International Airport CEO Tamara Vrooman says. (YVR photo)
B.C. tourism looks to COVID-19 rapid testing to begin recovery

Airports start programs to ease quarantine rules on travellers

Most Read