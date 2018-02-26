A proposed 58-unit apartment building on Clement Avenue in Kelowna is headed to a public hearing. —Image: contributed

Kelowna council sends apartment building plan to public hearing

The 58-unit building, slated for Clement Avenue in the city’s North End, would be six storeys high

A key component in a plan for a six-storey, 58-unit apartment building on Clement Avenue in Kelowna, across from the city’s new police services building, is heading to a public hearing.

City council, at its regular Monday afternoon meeting, sent the rezoning application for the seven properties to be used for the development to a public hearing to find out what area residents have to say.

The building is slated for land currently zoned for medium housing. The properties have older, single family homes on them now. The new zoning would allow a higher-density, high-rise, residential building.

City staff said if the project proceeds, it will require a covenant to ensure that the maximum height of any building for the site is six storeys. The zoning being asked for allows for a maximum height of 16 stories.

The development would include a mixture of one, two and three-bedroom units, as well as townhouses, a bike-share and a car-share program for tenants.

