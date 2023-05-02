A developer wants to rezone and build on four properties located on Wilkinson Avenue. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Kelowna council sends rezoning for rental apartments to public hearing

There is considerable neighbourhood concern about the development

Concerns from neighbours have prompted Kelowna city council to send a rental-only apartment complex proposed along the Springfield Road corridor to a public hearing.

A developer wants to rezone and build on four properties located on Wilkinson Avenue between Gordon Drive and Burtch Avenue. Since the project meets Official Community Plan (OCP) criteria it is not required to be sent to public hearing.

“However, there has been a lot of neighbourhood concern about it…so I think it’s important that it moves forward to a public hearing so everybody has their voices heard,” said Coun. Mohini Singh.

The OCP encourages low-rise apartments and stacked townhouses up to six storeys in core area neighbourhoods along, or in close proximity, to transit-supportive corridors.

Buildings higher than six storeys can be considered where the project is adjacent to higher capacity transit along Highway 97, a major intersection, or near an urban centre.

The four properties are currently occupied by single detached housing and duplex housing, which would be demolished, and the lots consolidated for the development to proceed.

Coun. Loyal Wooldridge noted that the city needs a robust and steady supply of housing.

“I’m hoping at the public hearing that staff can share with us what unit projections we should be looking at for these urban centres. That would be helpful from a decision-making perspective around what our population forecast is going to need in terms of units and what’s currently planned in this area.”

A date for the public hearing will be set at a future council meeting.

