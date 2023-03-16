Kelowna council sets its top priorities for next 3 years

‘The actions and priority areas reflect council’s response to what citizens are saying is important’

Council has identified crime and safety, affordable housing, homelessness, transportation, agriculture, and climate and environment as the issues it wants to tackle from now until the end of its term in 2026.

“The actions and priority areas reflect council’s response to what our citizens are saying is important, and are expected to be revisited during council’s term,” according to a staff report.

It calls for strategies to address property crime, including break-and-enters and theft, as well as support for local business improvement areas on urban centre safety issues, and the establishment of a safety task force.

Partnerships with provincial ministries responsible for mental health and substance use issues are also outlined.

Strategies to address affordable housing include acquiring city-owned land to build on, increasing units with below-market rents, and partnerships to create a low-cost affordable housing pilot project.

Development of an emergency winter shelter program is identified in addressing homelessness, as well as exploring opportunities for alternative forms of sheltering, and purpose-built permanent shelters with supports and graduated housing options.

Transportation initiatives include looking at alternative modes of transportation between UBC Okanagan, the airport and downtown, expanding the transit pass program, and improving traffic flow and capacity on major road networks.

A permanent home for the Kelowna Farmer’s Market is one of several suggestions listed under agriculture priorities.

For climate and environment, including a ‘climate lens’ in decision-making, increasing the urban tree canopy, and pilot energy programs to enable retrofits in buildings are suggested.

