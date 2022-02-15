Kelowna council sets sights on Lower Mainland site tours

Council will tour facilities and redeveloped sites on the Lower Mainland

Council members will tour community facilities and redeveloped sites in the Lower Mainland as it ponders Kelowna’s future development.

“First of all with potentially over $100 million spent on a new rec facility that will last our community decades,” said Mayor Colin Basran. “As well as the Tolko site redevelopment which will undoubtedly change our community for beyond decades.”

The tour is Feb. 24-25 and includes the West Vancouver Community Centre, Edmonds Community Centre in Burnaby, Minirou Centre for Active Living in Richmond, and Hillcrest Aquatic Centre in Vancouver. Visits to the redeveloped North Vancouver shipyards, Olympic Village and False Creek are also part of the itinerary.

Special meetings of council will be held both days following site visits.

“It’s best to tour facilities and sites that have seen similar development to educate council in terms of the gravity of the decisions they are making, and to see projects firsthand as well as key takeaways as council gets ready to make significant decisions for the future of the community,” added Basran.

The rest of council was supportive of the tour.

“Having some examples that have actually been done by other communities in B.C. would be tremendously insightful,” said Coun. Ryan Donn. “It helps you ponder what’s possible and understand what their mistakes were and what their best wins were.”

“I believe a council can never have enough information or education in their hands to make a major decision like we or whatever the next council will be making,” added Coun. Charlie Hodge.

The tours are considered council meetings since a quorum of council members will be attending, and information received is part of their decision-making process.

The intent is to broadcast the tours, but for the Thursday (Feb. 17) site visits the city’s ability to film at each facility is either prohibited or curtailed due to privacy concerns and COVID-19 restrictions.

Staff will present a report at a future regular council meeting that captures what council saw and heard.

