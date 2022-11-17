Conceptual rendering of condo building proposed for Clement Avenue between Ethel and Richter streets. (City of Kelowna)

Conceptual rendering of condo building proposed for Clement Avenue between Ethel and Richter streets. (City of Kelowna)

Kelowna council to consider Clement Ave. condo development

A six-storey building is proposed for Clement between Ethel and Richter

The next step in the development of a six-storey condo building planned for Clement Avenue goes before city council Nov. 29.

The development consists of four properties at 631, 647, 657, and 677 Clement, between St Paul St. and Richter St. The developer is proposing 66 units in the building, made up of 20 bachelor, 29 one-bedroom, and 17 two-bedroom apartments. Six of the units are ground-oriented townhomes with direct access to Clement Ave.

The applicant is seeking a development permit for the project.

A staff report to council notes the surrounding neighbourhood is in the process of transitioning from single-family dwellings to multi-dwelling housing.

Nearby properties to the east and west have recently been redeveloped and other nearby properties have in-stream development applications.

Staff recommends support of the development permit.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

