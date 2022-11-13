Conceptual rendering of apartment complex planned for Harvey Ave. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Conceptual rendering of apartment complex planned for Harvey Ave. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Kelowna council to consider major apartment complex for Harvey Ave.

Westrich Pacific Corp. wants to rezone six properties and build a 171-unit rental building

City council will look at allowing another major apartment complex to be built along Harvey Ave. between Richter and Ethel streets.

Westrich Pacific Corp. wants to rezone six properties so it can build a 171-unit long-term rental building. Four of the properties front on Harvey Ave., while the other two lots face Saucier Ave. to the south.

City staff is recommending support of the rezoning application.

The proposed six-storey building would house units ranging from studio to three-bedroom suites, and townhomes. Access to the building would be from Saucier Ave. only.

Westrich submitted its application to the city in April 2021 and a public information session on the development was held in June 2022.

Council will consider the application at its Nov. 14 meeting.

