Kelowna council to consider new city entry sign

Kelowna city council will consider a new sign at the city’s northern gateway.

Entitled “Imagine” and envisioned by artist Ted Fullerton, city staff is recommending council give its final approval to the project and enter a public art agreement with Fullerton at its Monday meeting.

“‘Imagine Kelowna’ is the impetus and inspiration for the sculpture/installation that will act as an emblematic, unique gateway and cognitive landmark referencing and signifying the City of Kelowna and its community,” Fullerton wrote in a concept statement describing the piece.

“Its intent, through image and form is to suggest that community (people), identity, inclusivity and diversity are immediately recognized as it associates to the city’s name and place.”

Council will have the choice between three different sizes for the sign, with lettering standing 1.2, 1.5 or 1.8 metres tall. When initially proposed in 2018, the sign carried a $250,000 budget at the smallest proposed size, but council raised concerns that the sign may be too small to be seen behind the tall grass and vegetation. For each size increase, an additional $50,000 could be tacked on to the price tag.

Despite those concerns, staff is still recommending the project moves ahead with 1.2-metre tall letters and remain within the original budget.

The previous city entry sign in the area was removed in 2018.

