Conceptual rendering of industrial development proposed for 9640 McCarthy Road in Kelowna. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Kelowna council to consider new industrial development

Space would be nearly 10,000 square metres

Kelowna council will consider a development permit application for two new industrial buildings in the northeast part of the city.

The proposal for 9640 McCarthy Road includes 37 units covering nearly 10,000 square metres of floor area to be used for office, manufacturing, and warehouse space.

Documents submitted to the city also mention pedestrian and cyclist access to the Rail Trail.

Staff is in favour of the project as it supports the development of industrial lands in the Jim Bailey/Beaver Lake area and aligns with several policies in the Official Community Plan.

The development will be in front of council at its Jan. 16 regular meeting.

