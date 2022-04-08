Kelowna council to get look at new zoning bylaw consultation results

Draft bylaw made available for review by public, developers, and industry stakeholders last fall

Kelowna council will get a look at public and stakeholder consultation efforts for the city’s proposed new zoning bylaw at its April 12 meeting.

It is part of a six-stage process by the planning department that started in 2020. The draft zoning bylaw was made available for review by the public, developers, and industry stakeholders in the fall of 2021. The Ministry of Agriculture (MoA), Agriculture Land Commission (ALC) and the Agriculture Advisory Committee (AAC) provided comments early in the process.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MoTI) has been engaged in preliminary review and discussions since September 2021.

A city staff report stated that feedback covered several areas, with most comments being technical in nature and referencing development regulations such as setbacks, lot areas, site coverage, height, and grade.

Other input focused on aligning the new zoning bylaw with provincial legislation, protection of agricultural land, electric vehicle-ready infrastructure in new residential developments, a proposed new density bonus model, blanket zoning and affordable housing, and amenity space in multi-family zones.

Finalization of the new bylaw is coming this month, with council consideration expected in May.

Ministerial sign-off is required before the zoning bylaw is likely adopted in June or July.

Read More: Snowpack below normal in Okanagan

Read More: Fire at church on Gibbs Road in Rutland

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BylawsCity CouncilCity of Kelownazoning