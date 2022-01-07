Kelowna council to revieve city’s Action Plan 2022

The plan will be delivered in council on Monday, Jan. 10

Action Plan 2022 will be given to Kelowna City Council on Monday, Jan. 7, outlining 135 projects across all city divisions.

Doug Gilchrist, Kelowna city manager, said the annual action plan and its reporting on council demonstrate the city’s commitments to be transparent to the community as well as will hold them accountable to the goals set out for their 2019-2022 term.

“Faced with delivering services during COVID-19 and through a severe wildfire season in the summer, the work included in Action Plan 2022 will continue to move us forward, meeting emerging challenges and maintaining course on work that will advance our long-term vision for a City of the Future,” he said.

In 2022, projects that support council’s priorities of community safety and social issues, vibrant neighbourhoods and transportation receive some emphasis, while also ensuring a balance of effort to each of the six council priorities to include environmental protection and economic resiliency.

Projects include:

the development of a Community Safety Plan to improve safety, and sense of safety, for Kelowna residents

work on several active transportation corridors, including Abbott Street protected bike route and Hollywood Road to Rutland Road ATCs, as well as the Central Green Pedestrian Overpass

planning and design for the Capital News Centre expansion, and design and construction of Phase 1 of DeHart Park and Mill Creek Linear Park, and

the continued implementation of climate action initiatives including the Mill Creek flood protection plan and a Community Electric Vehicle Strategy.

Action Plan 2022 was developed collaboratively by the city’s 10 divisions and captures operational and infrastructure improvement initiatives to provide a clear path forward. The organization as a whole is responsible for acting on and delivering these items. Action Plan 2022 is not an exhaustive list of all the essential work performed by the organization to serve residents, said Gilchrist.

“The action plan is not meant to encompass everything we do as an organization,” said Gilchrist. “The base-business work that staff conduct each and every day in the various city departments ensures we deliver essential services and provide the amenities and programs that make Kelowna a great place to live, work and invest.”

