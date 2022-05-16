Kelowna Coun. Charlie Hodge stated his case for keeping more green space around new developments.(File photo/Capital News)

Kelowna councillor keen on keeping green spaces

Mayor Basran says tree protection bylaw is imminent

More needs to be done to protect green space when new developments go up in the city, according to Kelowna Councillor Charlie Hodge.

Hodge brought up his concerns at the end of Monday’s (May 16) meeting, which saw council consider several rezoning applications for developments across the city.

“I watched today and I hate to always be saying no to every development, but it’s got to the point that I think we’re going to have to start considering doing that,” said Hodge. “If we seriously want to get on top of improving our carbon footprint. I think we have to start looking at it at a serious level.”

Mayor Colin Basran pointed out that the city’s director of planning has stated a tree protection bylaw is imminent to go before council.

“So I would suggest that we wait until then and hear council’s thoughts and go from there,” added Basran.

“That is exactly why I’m bringing it up,” responded Hodge. “I think we have a great opportunity to establish some bylaws and guidelines and other communities will wish they had thought of doing.”

Hodge added the city is doing many positive things toward building a vibrant community but felt a better job could be done in protecting natural green spaces.

“Today was a small example in my mind of developers moving all or most of the trees off the lot when they get it. We’ve seen so much hillside, mountain clearing etc. I guess in my mind, many of the trees we’re seeing removed are large, healthy trees that may be replaced by small ones, but that doesn’t help air quality.”

