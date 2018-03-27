Kelowna city Coun. Ryan Donn.—Image: Carli Berry/Capital News

Kelowna councillor to publicly protest busking changes

Ryan Donn says he’ll entertain people in the street in defiance of the city’s new busker bylaw

Kelowna’s mayor says if one of his councillors goes ahead with a protest of the city’s plan to permit all buskers by playing his guitar in public downtown without a permit, and there is a complaint, he’ll be treated like anyone else.

Colin Basran said city bylaw officers will ask Coun. Ryan Donn to stop and go get a permit. If he refuses, only then would he face getting a ticket.

“He’s free to do whatever he so chooses,” said Basran when asked about Donn’s protest that was announced on Facebook Tuesday.

In his post, Donn said once the weather gets better—on June 8—he is planning to “grab his guitar and entertain people” on the street downtown. While he doesn’t say he will do that without a busking permit, that is the inference. He said he will work out details later.

Donn called the city’s decision earlier this week to change the busking program rules first and then review the program “the dumbest bylaw process ever.”

“We should have consulted first then passed the bylaw,” said Donn, who is a musician and worked for Festivals Kelowna before being elected to council.

“I believe that consultation should happen before a bylaw is passed not after. That’s just backwards,” wrote Donn in another Facebook post.

“Farmers are consulted on the (agriculture) plan before it is passed. Developers before we change the DCC’s. Musicians should have been consulted before passing a new bylaw about street entertainers.”

Basran said Donn is free to do what he wants if it comes to a protest.

“But him doing that would show one thing,” said the mayor. “If he chose to do that (without a permit), and somebody were to complain, bylaw (officers) would show up and the first attempt would be (for) compliance.”

And, Basran added, that shows the city is not out to stop buskers. Instead, the mayor defended the city’s move to turn the current voluntary busker permit program into a mandatory one as an attempt to raise the quality of street entertainment in the city.

Currently there are 16 prescribed busker locations downtown where buskers can perform. Under the new rules they would need permits to play there, or in any location outside the downtown core if they expected to make money from donations.

Festivals Kelowna handles the permitting of buskers and performer must pass an audition.

Outside the downtown area, buskers would be allowed to play anywhere as long as they have a licence under the new rules which have yet to be passed by council.

On Monday the change only received initial approval and that must still be be finalized. No date has been set for that to occur.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Clash over reproductive rights at Okanagan College
Next story
B.C. drug smuggler pleads guilty in U.S. court

Just Posted

Kelowna councillor to publicly protest busking changes

Ryan Donn says he’ll entertain people in the street in defiance of the city’s new busker bylaw

Power out for thousands in West Kelowna

BC Hydro is responding to the power outage in West Kelowna

Police seek more witnesses to a streak of crimes

A Vernon man has been arrested and charged

A March fresh powder alert on area mountains

Get your ski gear ready for some great final weekends, the area mountains are celebrating a whole bunch of fresh snow

New roles for Central Okanagan MLAs in Liberal shadow cabinet

Ben Stewart co-critic for trade and citizens’ services with Steve Thomson, Norm Letnick gets health

Clash over reproductive rights at Okanagan College

Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus was the place for heated debate Tuesday afternoon

Making connections with graphic novel

Salmon Arm man with Asperger’s creates book from his experience to counter introverts’ isolation

Tim Hortons, franchisees spat over $700M plan to reno many locations

New restaurants will have lighter, more natural looking exteriors and open-concept seating

Indigenous B.C. treaties, recordings on first Canadian UNESCO memory register

Seven Canadian items, including the works of communications pioneer Marshall McLuhan on display

Okanagan teens get eviction notice in forest fort

The fort, likely mistaken for a homeless camp, was in its spot for a year before the notice came

Letter: Voting system should give power to the people

Kelowna letter-writer says electoral reform will give people much needed power

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Dr. Oz: Spring means ticks and issues for your pets

Dr. Moshe Oz of West Kelowna talks about some current issues for your pets

As feds ease access to prescription heroin, B.C. could see relief: doctor

Doctor at only clinic in Canada to offer medical-grade heroin says federal move good for B.C.

Most Read