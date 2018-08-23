Kelowna country musician debuts second album in West Kelowna

“I love all kinds of music, but my sound is known as traditional roots with a modern country twist.”

The guitar-slinging, songwriting, fun-loving, interactive storyteller, Ben Klick, released his second record July 31, titled Working on a Legacy.

The album, recorded in Nashville, TN, is loaded with seven new songs, three of which have made it into the top 100 on country radio.

READ MORE: Carli’s Corner: Ben Klick shares his country roots

“I love all kinds of music, but my sound is known as traditional roots with a modern country twist,” Klick said.

”As an artist, I look up to the likes of Shania Twain, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, and how they’re remembered for their music, who they were as a person, and how they left a statement in music. They’ve paved the way for artists, like myself, to follow in their footsteps. Music is how I want to be remembered. This record is a snapshot of a moment in time during my career,” he said.

On Friday, Aug. 24, Klick is teaming up with Creative Okanagan and the City of West Kelowna’s Music in the Park, to host a free, outdoor CD Release Concert at Memorial Park in West Kelowna.

RELATED: Armstrong youth confronts diabetes adversity

This will be the first show the physical record is available at.

Klick’s 26 show Working On A Legacy 2018 Tour will be coming to an end in mid-October.

edit@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.