Kelowna country musician debuts second album in West Kelowna

“I love all kinds of music, but my sound is known as traditional roots with a modern country twist.”

The guitar-slinging, songwriting, fun-loving, interactive storyteller, Ben Klick, released his second record July 31, titled Working on a Legacy.

The album, recorded in Nashville, TN, is loaded with seven new songs, three of which have made it into the top 100 on country radio.

READ MORE: Carli’s Corner: Ben Klick shares his country roots

“I love all kinds of music, but my sound is known as traditional roots with a modern country twist,” Klick said.

”As an artist, I look up to the likes of Shania Twain, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, and how they’re remembered for their music, who they were as a person, and how they left a statement in music. They’ve paved the way for artists, like myself, to follow in their footsteps. Music is how I want to be remembered. This record is a snapshot of a moment in time during my career,” he said.

On Friday, Aug. 24, Klick is teaming up with Creative Okanagan and the City of West Kelowna’s Music in the Park, to host a free, outdoor CD Release Concert at Memorial Park in West Kelowna.

RELATED: Armstrong youth confronts diabetes adversity

This will be the first show the physical record is available at.

Klick’s 26 show Working On A Legacy 2018 Tour will be coming to an end in mid-October.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna filmmakers head to London

Just Posted

Poor air quality cancels Kelowna Dragon Boat Festival

The Kelowna Dragon Boat Club decided to cancel the weekend event due to wildfire smoke

Shift in weather pattern may not ease Okanagan haze

Rain is anticipated on Thursday but not enough to alleviate smoke in the Okanagan

Kelowna filmmakers head to London

A short documentary about classic cars nominated at award show

Kelowna country musician debuts second album in West Kelowna

“I love all kinds of music, but my sound is known as traditional roots with a modern country twist.”

9 chefs to use ingredients from Kelowna food bank to create delicious meal

The Fork and Spoon Fundraiser will be held Oct. 13

VIDEO: Hawaii residents prepare for Hurricane Lane

Storm had weakened to Category 4, but winds can still cause catastrophic damage

Youthful singer infuses lyrics with soul at Salmon Arm Roots and Blues

Okanagan family-band Oots n’ Oots, featuring 11-year-old lead singer, delights festival audiences

UPDATED: More than 130 people in B.C. died of illicit drug overdoses in July

BC Coroners Service says that’s an average of four deaths per day

B.C. works to safeguard livestock during another tough wildfire season

So far this season, 13,000 livestock have been in areas affected by evacuation orders and alerts

Canada ‘very encouraged’ by progress on US-Mexican NAFTA talks: Freeland

Trump said Canada had deliberately been frozen out of the NAFTA talks last week

Endangered Leatherback Turtle spotted near Vancouver Island

The rare moment was captured by Jeremy Koreski and former Vancouver Canucks defenceman Willie Mitchell

B.C. NDP prepares to move on labour, employment standards

‘Frightening time for business,’ B.C. Liberal critic John Martin says

CBS’ ‘The Big Bang Theory’ to end in 2019 after 12 seasons

It’s the most popular comedy on television

Okanagan hockey fraudster files appeal

Michael Elphicke was sentenced on July 18 and has filed an appeal

Most Read