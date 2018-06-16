Kelowna couple looks to support family dealing with infertility treatments

In-vitro struggle prompts local family to fundraise through GoFundMe

A local couple who had a trying experience with infertility is now working to alleviate the burden for another family embarking on the path they once did.

“Jody and I experienced a very trying five-year period where we were unable to get pregnant,” said Dustin Serviss.

“We went through seven different procedures involving in-vitro fertilization treatments in Kelowna and Vancouver. Not only was it trying on our marriage/friendship but it also required serious financial resources.”

Now the Servisses want to round up enough funds so another Kelowna family living in the limbo of unsuccessfully trying to conceive naturally can have some of the financial burdens associated with various procedures lifted, providing some much needed peace of mind.

“A tough part of our infertility journey is I often felt like I was alone, it divided (relationships) not only with Dustin, but with family and friends,” said Jody.

“We now have two amazing sons… who I could not imagine life without. All the stresses of the unknown are now a reality and although challenging from time to time, the look in their eye when you get home is priceless.”

Jody and Dustin own Serviss financial and this year they will forgo any Christmas client gifts or cards and allocate that capital towards raising the $12,000 for support of an in-vitro family. All that is donated to this will be used to support the in-vitro family.

