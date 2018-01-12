Local couple Dale Allen Berg and Lisa Gaytan-Berg have organized a parenting conference. Local couple Dale Allen Berg and Lisa Gaytan-Berg have organized a parenting conference.

Kelowna couple plans parenting event

This Family Day weekend—Feb. 9 and 10—the inaugural Parenting 101 Conference is a go

After becoming parents of three children within a two-and-a-half year span, and losing a fourth, local couple Dale Allen Berg and Lisa Gaytan-Berg were struggling as new parents and looking for answers. So, armed with the motto to “be the change,” and a desire to be better parents, they decided to create a parenting conference.

This Family Day weekend—Feb. 9 and 10—the inaugural Parenting 101 Conference will be hosted at the Coast Capri Hotel in Kelowna.

“We were literally sitting around in our living room, sleep deprived, struggling to find answers for our parenting questions, when we started looking for resources,” Dale recalled. “It was out of that search that we realized there wasn’t a parenting conference anywhere near us, and it got us thinking that maybe we should host one and help out more families.”

As an event planner, it came naturally for Dale to plan the conference and together with the help of Lisa and her communications background, the duo put together an exciting debut event.

Headlining Parenting 101 are internationally acclaimed parenting experts Alyson Schafer and Casey Palmer. Schafer brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and tools for raising happy and healthy kids. Casey Palmer, has built a strong blog following and a reputation for raising his multi-racial family, and for being a storyteller.

Also featured at the conference are twelve (12) breakout sessions led by carefully chosen regional experts in their fields. Some of the breakout sessions feature: local sleep consultant, Pam Nease; Dr. Rhonda Nelson, Executive Director of Starbright Children’s Development Centre; Melissa Hunt, Executive Director from Kelowna Child Care Society, and many more!

“It was important for us to draw upon local presenters for the breakout sessions,” said Lisa. “We felt it would create an authentic atmosphere, and allow for parents to organically connect and network with different organizations that way”.

In addition to the keynote addresses and breakout sessions, Dale and Lisa wanted to include a “night out” for parents, so, they have booked comedian and family man Dave Nystrom for the Friday night kickoff to the event.

For more information and to register for this event visit: www.parenting101.ca.

