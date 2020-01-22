Kelowna couple watch in horror as dog gets attacked

A Kelowna couple is still in shock after a woman allegedly allowed her larged breed dog to viciously attack their two pups.

Megan Rae Sterling and her husband were out for a stroll along the lakeshore in Kelowna, on Monday morning, with their two dogs on leash. That is when Sterling claims a blonde woman, who was also walking a dog, lost the grip of the leash.

As Sterling describes in a Facebook post, the dog sprinted towards her from 30 feet away, aggressively attacking and biting Sterling’s French bulldog.

“The lady didn’t do anything,” said Sterling. “I had to pull the dog off Jukkas neck (our Frenchie) he came out in rough shape. He had to go to the vet immediately as he was bleeding pretty bad from his backside, neck and head.

According to Sterling, this isn’t the first time they’ve had a close encounter with the woman and her large sheepdog type breed. Sterling’s husband has warned the lady on multiple occasions to keep the dog muzzled or on a proper leash.

“This huge dog is aggressive to pets and people,” said Sterling.

Meanwhile, the Sterlings are stuck with a large vet bill. However, they’re thankful their French bulldog will recover.

READ MORE: Okanagan baby undergoes five hour surgery after dog attack

READ MORE: Canada Post carrier seriously injured after dog attack in Greater Victoria

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna couple watch in horror as dog gets attacked
Next story
Central Okanagan School Board to vote on approving $275.6 million, 2020 budget

Just Posted

Kelowna couple watch in horror as dog gets attacked

It’s alleged a large breed dog viciously attacked two pups on Monday morning

Central Okanagan School Board to vote on approving $275.6 million, 2020 budget

The amended budget is almost $11 million than the original proposed budget

Kelowna buisness named finalist for Small Business BC Awards

Twirling Umbrellas is one of five buisnesses chosen for the Best Company Award

Disability proves no barrier for 12-year-old Kelowna sit skier

Samuel is a 12-year-old double leg amputee who independently sit-skis

West Kelowna man charged with attempted murder of 79-year-old mother back in court

Kevin Lee Barrett was charged in April 2019 after allegedly beating his mother, leaving her stranded

Behind the scenes: The ‘unsung heroes’ of the South Okanagan Events Centre

Large numbers of local workers benefit from the big productions that come to Penticton each year.

Vernon-based company nominated for B.C. small business award

Summit Tiny Homes is one of five finalists for the small business award

Kelowna couple watch in horror as dog gets attacked

It’s alleged a large breed dog viciously attacked two pups on Monday morning

Harry and Meghan should cover their own security costs: NDP heritage critic

The prince, Meghan Markle and their eight-month-old son Archie are reportedly staying at a mansion near Victoria

Summerland’s proposed budget requires $16,382,355

2020 budget is nearly half a million higher than the 2019 municipal budget of $15,905,410

Theo the 800-pound pig trimmed down and still looking for love on Vancouver Island

“He’s doing really well, lost quite a few pounds and can run now.”

Hudson’s Bay spotlights old Vernon store

Old downtown department store remembered fondly

Horgan unveils B.C. cabinet shuffle changes

Premier John Horgan has made three major changes to his cabinet

Highway 1 closed near Golden

DriveBC estimates the road to reopen at 1 p.m.

Most Read