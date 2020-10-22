Kelowna crews knock down small blaze at bank

Fire crews quickly knocked down a small blaze inside the Bank of Montreal on Dilworth Drive in Kelowna on Thursday night.

The blaze broke out around 11:30 p.m.

Reports indicate that flames were visible inside the bank’s ATM area, and a person was seen running from the site shortly after the incident was called in.

Multiple Kelowna Fire Department resources were called to the scene, the majority of which were called off upon arrival.

Crews are currently trying to get in contact with a property representative.

The RCMP and fire crews remain on scene.

More to come.

