Kelowna crews knock down small blaze at bank

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Fire crews quickly knocked down a small blaze inside the Bank of Montreal on Dilworth Drive in Kelowna on Thursday night.

The blaze broke out around 11:30 p.m.

Reports indicate that flames were visible inside the bank’s ATM area, and a person was seen running from the site shortly after the incident was called in.

Multiple Kelowna Fire Department resources were called to the scene, the majority of which were called off upon arrival.

Crews are currently trying to get in contact with a property representative.

The RCMP and fire crews remain on scene.

More to come.

READ MORE: Kelowna Francophone school COVID-19 outbreak climbs to 5, mixture of students and staff

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire