Kelowna crews knock down vehicle fire Sunday night

Kelowna Fire Department said the fire was likely caused by a failed block heater

Kelowna Fire Department crews managed to extinguish a vehicle fire quickly on Sunday night.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., the department received a report of a work van on fire on Chamberlain Road.

When crews arrived on scene, they reported a cube van with heavy smoke from the engine and passenger area.

“Crews used a single handline to extinguish the fire,” the Kelowna Fire Department said in a statement.

“Some smoke and heat did reach the equipment area in the back of the vehicle but minimal equipment was damaged.”

The fire department said the front of the vehicle, however, was severely damaged. Witnesses have said the fire started in the lower engine compartment area.

The fire is not suspicious in nature, with the fire department saying it was likely caused by a failed block heater.

