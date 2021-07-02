Kelowna crews quickly knock down basement fire

The fire happened at around 3:13 a.m. on July 2

Kelowna Fire Department crews managed to quickly extinguish a house fire before it got too big.

At approximately 3:13 a.m. today (July 2), crews responded to a house fire on the 700 block of Bay Avenue. The first officer at the scene reported light smoke inside the house.

When crews entered the back of the house, they found a large fire in the basement bedroom, which was knocked down right away.

Fortunately, the fire was contained within the basement bedroom and closet, which melted a water line, flooding the basement.

The fire department said there was one person in the house at the time of the incident and was able to evacuate safely.

The Kelowna Fire Department has said the fire was accidental.

