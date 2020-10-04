Fire crews responding to 1912 Pacific Court on Sunday, Oct. 4. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

UPDATE: Residents douse late-night balcony fire at Kelowna apartment

Crews responded to the fire just before 11 p.m. on Sunday night

UPDATE: 11:50 p.m.

Residents of an apartment building on Pacific Court were quick to take a fire extinguisher to a blaze on a balcony Sunday night.

Several 911 calls came in just before 11 p.m., reporting visible flames and smoke coming from the top floor of 1912 Pacific Court, sending fire crews racing to the scene.

Crews arrived to find no flames visible from the exterior of the building, as the fire had been mostly extinguished by the tenants of the building.

Minor damage was contained to the balcony and the tenant will be allowed to return home for the night as there was no significant smoke damage in the unit.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Kelowna fire crews are responding to a structure fire at 1912 Pacific Court on Sunday night.

A photo of smoke pouring from the building, as seen from a neighbouring building, shortly before fire crews arrived on scene. (James Field photo)

A Capital News reporter at the scene says there are no visible flames coming from the building but four engines and two trucks are present.

Crews responded to the scene just before 11 p.m. and appear to have their efforts focused on a unit on the top floor of the apartment building, where they appear to be dousing something on the patio.

Residents of the building are currently evacuated.

A witness said smoke was pouring from one of the corners of the building but it has since stopped.

More to come.

fire

UPDATE: Residents douse late-night balcony fire at Kelowna apartment

