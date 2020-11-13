Steamy business: Kelowna fire crews called to false alarm at condo complex

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

UPDATE: 8:50 p.m.

What was initially thought to be smoke turned out to be nothing but steam at a Kelowna condo complex on Friday evening.

Multiple engines responded to Abbott House just after 8 p.m. for what was initially reported as a structure fire but turned out to be a malfunctioning heat pump from the basement.

Due to the malfunction, steam filled the building, prompting residents to call in the fire department.

Technicians are on the way to the scene and most fire crews have left. Those that are remaining on scene are assisting with ventilating the building.

ORIGINAL:

Kelowna fire crews are responding to reports of smoke at Abbott House condo complex on Friday evening.

Firefighters responded to the scene at 2901 Abbott Street around 8:15 p.m and are now stationed at the western corner of Abbott and West Avenue.

The call came in as a possible structure fire, prompting six engines to attend the scene but no flames were showing upon their arrival. Four engines have since been called off.

Crews are now inside the building looking for the source of the smoke.

More to come.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Remembering a young man from Trail who went to war and never came home

Just Posted

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Steamy business: Kelowna fire crews called to false alarm at condo complex

What was initially reported as a structure fire turned out to be a malfunctioning heat pump putting off steam

Highway 97 crash. Rick Methot.
Semi crashes into ditch near Falkland

The incident happened on Highway 97, Friday evening

Kelowna Family YMCA. Google Maps.
COVID-19 case isolated to pool area at Kelowna Family YMCA

The individual attended the pool on the evening of Nov. 3

An image of horses walking on Westside Road, shared Jan. 25, 2020. (Carly Jones/Facebook)
Horse struck by vehicle on Westside Road

Witness says impatient driver hit the horse near the Little Kingdom store Wednesday morning

(Black Press file)
‘Not a milestone to celebrate’: Interior Health surpasses 1,000 total cases

Interior Health has recorded 42 new cases of COVID-19 for Friday

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 wave continues with 617 new cases

Lower Mainland restrictions aimed at bending curve down

Darwyn Curtis Sellars will appear at the Vernon law courts Jan. 18, 2021 for sentencing. Sellars is accused of attempted murder following a shootout with three North Okanagan RCMP officers near Westwold in December 2019. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
Man accused of shooting at three North Okanagan police officers to be sentenced in January

Darwyn Sellars faces three attempted murder charges following shootout with police last year

When a senior client couldn't leave his car for a haircut because of mobility issues, Jesse Blades of Lumby's Beauty and the Barber brought her clippers to his car Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Francis Cooney/Facebook)
Okanagan senior gets drive-thru haircut

Lumby’s Jesse Blades brought the clippers to the car for her client with mobility issues

Vernon’s Kal Tire Place. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
COVID-19: North Okanagan parents want arena access as minor hockey resumes

Rink occupancy is limited to 50 people during the pandemic, leaving no room for spectators

Gill and Dave McIntosh on their wedding day. (Submitted photo)
Baby delivered early after Abbotsford mom becomes critically ill with COVID-19

GoFundMe campaign underway to help couple with expenses

The Tofino General Hospital has 10 in-patient beds and five stretchers. (Westerly file photo)
COVID-19: Tofino and Ucluelet kindly ask visitors from Lower Mainland to postpone trips, again

“We thank visitors from these regions for their continued support and understanding.”

The federal government is investing $2.3 million to learn more about the impacts of plastic pollution on the natural environment and human health. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Fed offers $2.3 million for plastics-based scientific research

Announcement made during Vancouver’s virtual Zero Waste Conference

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(MoneyforCoffee/Pixabay photo)
Free stuff: Shuswap mom hopes to get people upcycling

Shuswap Upcycle offers way to find new homes for unwanted items

Most Read