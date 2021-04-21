UPDATE: Kelowna crews responding to smoking boat at downtown marina

Witnesses reported seeing a boat smoking as it was coming in off the lake towards the Kelowna Yacht Club

UPDATE: 2:40 p.m.

Fire crews are docking a boat that was smoking as it approached the Kelowna Yacht Club.

It remains unclear at this time what caused the issue with the boat.

Crews remain on scene inspecting the boat.

ORIGINAL:

Kelowna emergency crews are responding to a reported boat fire at the downtown marina on Wednesday afternoon (April 21).

Witnesses reported seeing a boat smoking as it was coming in off the lake towards the Kelowna Yacht Club.

Marine rescue crews are on scene.

A Capital News reporter is headed to the scene.

More to come.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire