Kelowna fire crews quickly responded to reports of flames coming from a furnace at a home on Dilworth Mountain.

The three occupants of the home located on Selkirk Drive reportedly made it out of the building safely and the crews quickly extinguished the flames.

Crews were called to the scene around 11:40 a.m., Friday.

