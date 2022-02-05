Kelowna Curling Club celebrates Curling Day in Canada

People of any age and ability were able to come down and learn how to curl

The Kelowna Curling Club hosted an open house Saturday afternoon to celebrate Curling Day in Canada.

It gave people of any age or ability the chance to learn how to play the game.

With the Scottie’s Tournament of Hearts in full swing and the 2022 Winter Olympics just starting, the Kelowna Curling Club thought it was a great time to host the event.

“It gives people a chance to come down and try something, it’s so important just to give people a chance to try it,” said general manager Jock Tyre. “I get so many people saying ‘oh it looks so easy’ and then they find out how difficult it is. It’s easy to learn, it’s difficult to master, just like the game of golf.”

Tyre also went on to say that one of his favourite parts about the game is having three generations of people playing together.

The event was sold out today and the club was asking instructors to stay longer to make sure everyone got the proper time asserted to learn and practice the game.

The Kelowna Curling Club is the largest in Canada with 12 sheets of ice and over 1,100 members. This year the club will celebrate its 80th year.

