Kelowna cyclist escapes serious injuries

The cyclist is believed to have non life threatening injuries after accident

A cyclist and truck collided this morning in an intersection in Kelowna’s Lower Mission.

Emergency crews responded to a report of the accident in the busy intersection of Gordon Drive and Dehart Road but when police arrived the injured cyclist had already been rushed by emergency paramedics to the hospital for medical treatment.

Witnesses have told police that the driver of the Ford Ranger turned left onto Gordon Drive, from the eastbound lanes of Dehart Road, directly into the path of the oncoming cyclist who was pedalling westbound along Dehart Road.

“Be extra mindful of the increased number of cyclists sharing our roadways this time of year,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a press release.“Drivers should adjust their speed and drive more defensively, when they find themselves turning into the sun or have their ability to see clearly affected by the sun’s glare during either sunrise or sunset.”

“Thankfully this cyclist was wearing a proper fitting helmet at the time of this collision,”O’Donaghey said.

The driver remained at the scene, cooperating with police while the biker suffered injuries believed to be non-threatening in nature.

If you witnessed this collision and were unable to remain at the scene to speak with police, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

