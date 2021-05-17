Cassie Bonthoux and James Nelson (Contributed/Facebook)

Cassie Bonthoux and James Nelson (Contributed/Facebook)

Kelowna dealer who operated international dark web drug ring denied appeal

The BC Court of Appeal denied James Nelson an appeal on his 11-year prison sentence

A Kelowna man convicted of operating an international drug ring on the dark web has been denied an appeal of his prison sentence by B.C.’s highest court.

James Nelson was sentenced to 11 years in prison in July 2020, for trafficking fentanyl and carfentanil on the dark web — a section of the internet not accessible to most users without the use of special software. The dark web is home to virtual black markets that sell drugs and other illicit materials.

Nelson initially faced eight separate drug-related charges alongside his common-law partner, Cassie Bonthoux, but charges against her charges were dropped following Nelson’s guilty plea.

In a unanimously quashed appeal to that sentence, Nelson argued to a three-judge BC Court of Appeal panel that given his lack of a prior criminal record, a seven-year prison sentence would have been more appropriate.

The court ruled the sentencing judge gave ample weight to Nelson’s status as a first-time offender, opting for a sentence five years fewer than the 16 years proposed by the Crown.

Nelson — under the username Fattuesday_13 — knowingly sold potentially deadly drugs between July 2016 and August 2017, on AlphaBay, a dark web marketplace. He advertised his operation as “one of the premium Fentanyl vendors in Western Canada.”

Police investigation through two separate purchases of his product tied Nelson to the Fattuesday_13 username. Nelson later admitted his use of the username.

Search warrants executed at Nelson’s home and Bonthoux’s Kelowna business after their arrest in August 2017, found a plethora of evidence, including envelopes of drugs ready to be sent to a variety of international locations.

Police seized 102.91 grams of carfentanil, 97 Canada Post shipping receipts and more than 19 Bitcoin, then valued at more than $83,000 — now worth almost $240,000 — from Nelson’s home. At Bonthoux’s business, police also found and seized transaction records and other materials related to Nelson’s drug trafficking.

“The appellant presented himself to his community as a law-abiding, responsible and respectable citizen and father, whose common-law wife, the co-accused, operated a small business in downtown Kelowna,” Justice Patrice Abrioux wrote in the court’s decision.

Abrioux stated Nelson’s presented “veneer of respectability” obscured a man who trafficked substances he knew could be lethal while possessing knowledge of the deadly opioid epidemic in B.C., caused in part by the very same drugs he was selling.

READ MORE: Kelowna Hells Angels prospect sentenced to 9 months in jail for aggravated assault

READ MORE: Former Vernon teacher found guilty of historic sex crimes against minors

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Supreme CourtDrug bust

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate stays below 500 a day over weekend
Next story
Shuswap boy receives medal of bravery, scholarship for rescue at Sicamous beach

Just Posted

Cassie Bonthoux and James Nelson (Contributed/Facebook)
Kelowna dealer who operated international dark web drug ring denied appeal

The BC Court of Appeal denied James Nelson an appeal on his 11-year prison sentence

Vernon local Ryan Lazar – who specializes in 2D background design and 3D animation – is ready to start his career after a tough yet rewarding two years of studies. (Contributed)
Okanagan College students get animated at graduation

‘The pandemic has resulted in more video consumption and the animation industry is so hot right now because of it’

A screenshot from the Kelowna Fire Department’s new Fire Safety House educational video. (Contributed)
Kelowna Fire Department’s Fire Safety House goes virtual

To adjust to the pandemic, KFD is offering virtual fire safety videos, virtual tours of fire hall

Pictured is a bear in Chilliwack in Sept. 17, 2008. (Jill Hayward/Contributed)
UPDATE: Bear has gone back to the woods, Kelowna police say

The BC Conservation Service has been notified of bear in Cameron Avenue area

A single motorcycle parked outside of the Kelowna Hells Angels clubhouse at 837 Ellis Street on July 9, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna Hells Angels prospect sentenced to 9 months in jail for aggravated assault

Colin Michael Bayley pleaded guilty to the downtown Kelowna assault earlier this month

An avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. Avalanche Canada will benefit from a $10 million grant from the B.C. government. (Photo by Parks Canada)
Avalanche Canada receives $10-million grant from B.C. government

Long sought-after funds to bolster organization’s important work

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the province’s COVID-19 vaccine program, May 10, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate stays below 500 a day over weekend

14 more deaths, down to 350 in hospital as of Monday

KCR Migrant Support Worker, Javier, had an exciting day escorting his son Ian with him during ‘Take your Child to Work Day’!
KCR: Volunteering is being part of a whole

KCR Community Resources shares stories of its volunteers in a weekly column

Royal Bay Secondary School’s rainbow crosswalk was vandalized shortly after being painted but by Monday, coincidentally the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, the crosswalk had been cleaned up and students had surrounded it with chalk messages of support and celebration. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
B.C. high’s school’s pride crosswalk restored following ‘hateful’ graffiti attack

Hate terms, racial slur, phallic images spray-painted at Greater Victoria high school

RCMP vest
Penticton beach brawl results in one arrest but no charges

People took to social media after a fight broke out at the fire pits at Okanagan Lake Saturday

Terrance Mack would have celebrated his 34th birthday on May 13, 2021. Mack’s family has identified him as the victim of a homicide in an apartment on Third Avenue in Port Alberni sometime in April. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Family identifies Ucluelet man as victim of Vancouver Island homicide

Terrance Mack being remembered as ‘kind, gentle’ man

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Salmon Arm RCMP seize a handgun, drugs and cash at a Silver Creek property on Friday, May 14, 2021. (File photo)
Police seize handgun, drugs and cash at a Shuswap property

Salmon Arm RCMP said warrant for Silver Creek revealed cannabis, possible cocaine, magic mushrooms

Vernon Search and Rescue, along with Shuswap members, rescued three kayakers near Lumby Sunday, May 16, 2021. (VSAR Instagram)
3 kayakers rescued in North Okanagan

Shuswap, Vernon search and rescue teams make swift-water rescue Sunday

Most Read