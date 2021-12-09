Kelowna designed app offers free mental health course for men

The Canadian Mental Health Association, Kelowna and HeChangedIt created a course on the app he.

A new mental health initiative designed for men called ‘It’s Tough To Talk’ is completely free through the ‘he.’ app.

It’s Tough To Talk is a course is designed for users to go at their own pace to develop skills around communication and relationship building.

The course is now available to all men aged 18 and up, by downloading the free he. app on any smart device.

HeChangedIt and Discovery College, a Canadian Mental Health Association Kelowna initiative, collaborated to create the mobile platform and course.

Discovery College’s Project Lead Beki Hardcastle says the course encourages men to practice the skills they have learned and to talk online to other men who are completing the course.

“It’s not just about learning new tools, it’s also about building a community and knowing you’re not on your own finding it hard to talk about things.”

It’s Tough To Talk includes personal stories on videos created by men as a way to further break down the feelings of isolation that some men feel when it comes to talking about their mental health.

Hardcastle says her hope is that through this course, they’ve created a place where men can be real about how they are feeling.

“At the end of the day, it’s tough to talk – and it can be even more so for men. So we want to provide a platform, some skills, and knowledge that help men share what they are going through and a way to manage through it.”

For more information on the It’s Tough to Talk course go to discoverycollegekelowna.com

