Kelowna developer releases video fly-through for project

Prior to city council’s consideration of a project at a public hearing on Tuesday, Kelowna’s Mission Group will be presenting their refined vision for their lakefront Aqua community at an open house this Thursday.

In advance of the meeting, the company has released a virtual fly-through video to allow the public to visualize Aqua’s design from a pedestrian perspective.

According to Mission Group’s VP Development, Luke Turri, the planning team has put together the high definition video to illustrate how Aqua will be experienced on the ground and to highlight the benefits that the plan brings to the community.

“It’s one thing to describe the vision,” says Turri, “but it is another to actually experience it. For those people that are not able to attend our open house this week, we hope this video can assist in visualizing Aqua’s pedestrian-oriented design.”

The Aqua development is located next to the Eldorado Hotel in the Mission area. The video presentation sweeps along the street and lake front perimeters of the project, highlighting Mission Group’s commitment to creating high quality public spaces through design, the addition of vibrant street-front retail, the creation of pedestrian and cycle connections and the public lakefront boardwalk and amenity space.

“We hope that when the community views this video, they will be excited with the vision – setting a new standard for lakefront development,” said Turri. “We’ve taken the commitment to community input and excellence in planning seriously and we are proud to showcase this through this fly-thru.”

A public information meeting is being held on Jan. 18 at the Eldorado (500 Cook Road), between 4 and 6:30 p.m. Along with the video, the project model and design renderings will be on display.

The public hearing is next Tuesday.

