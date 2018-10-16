Kelowna & District Safety Council gets last minute help

The Kelowna and District Safety Council won’t have to close its doors thanks to some emergency support.

John Grimes, executive director of the Kelowna & District Safety Council, announced Tuesday that the organization is the recipient of emergency funding from both the City of Kelowna and the law firm Pushor Mitchell, providing $5,000 apiece.

Earlier this month the safety council revealed it was in danger of closing its doors due to a downturn in safety training revenues because of severe smoke conditions during the summer. The organization has been making appeals for financial contributions.

“We are deeply grateful to the City Council for approving emergency funding,” Grimes said, in a press release.

“Their support demonstrates the City’s recognition that KDSC is an important contributor to the quality of life in the community, and that its closure would be a loss for everyone who lives here.” Council approved KDSC’s emergency funding request at their Oct. 9 meeting.

Grimes expressed gratitude also for the support of Pushor Mitchell law firm.

“Their contribution is a demonstration of the firm’s well-established commitment to the non-profit organizations that help make Kelowna a great place to live,” he said.

James Paterson, Pushor Mitchell’s Managing Partner, said the firm was pleased to be able to help.

“KDSC has a long history of promoting safety in community, including the safety of children, pedestrians and motorists. Safety is such a critical component of the quality of life in Kelowna,” said Paterson.

“We felt that we needed to step forward with a leading donation at this critical time for the organization, to help ensure the continuation of its important programs.”

Grimes indicated that the combined $10,000 in funding will make an enormous difference in KDSC’s financial situation, but that more is still needed.

“We’re not out of the woods just yet. With the funds from the City and Pushor Mitchell, together with other gifts from individuals, we’ve so far raised almost $18,000,” Grimes said. “We need another $5,000 before the end of October to make it over this hurdle. We hope these lead gifts can spur additional civic minded individuals or businesses to come forward with contributions to close the gap. Every gift is important, and no amount is too small.”

Grimes indicated that Gifts can be made online at KDSC.BC.ca, or on a special GoFundMe page.

