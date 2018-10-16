Kelowna & District Safety Council gets last minute help

City, Pushor Mitchell law firm help Kelowna & District Safety Council, $5,000 still needed.

  • Oct. 16, 2018 8:50 a.m.
  • News

The Kelowna and District Safety Council won’t have to close its doors thanks to some emergency support.

John Grimes, executive director of the Kelowna & District Safety Council, announced Tuesday that the organization is the recipient of emergency funding from both the City of Kelowna and the law firm Pushor Mitchell, providing $5,000 apiece.

Earlier this month the safety council revealed it was in danger of closing its doors due to a downturn in safety training revenues because of severe smoke conditions during the summer. The organization has been making appeals for financial contributions.

“We are deeply grateful to the City Council for approving emergency funding,” Grimes said, in a press release.

“Their support demonstrates the City’s recognition that KDSC is an important contributor to the quality of life in the community, and that its closure would be a loss for everyone who lives here.” Council approved KDSC’s emergency funding request at their Oct. 9 meeting.

READ ALSO: KDSC MAY SHUT ITS DOORS

Grimes expressed gratitude also for the support of Pushor Mitchell law firm.

“Their contribution is a demonstration of the firm’s well-established commitment to the non-profit organizations that help make Kelowna a great place to live,” he said.

James Paterson, Pushor Mitchell’s Managing Partner, said the firm was pleased to be able to help.

“KDSC has a long history of promoting safety in community, including the safety of children, pedestrians and motorists. Safety is such a critical component of the quality of life in Kelowna,” said Paterson.

“We felt that we needed to step forward with a leading donation at this critical time for the organization, to help ensure the continuation of its important programs.”

Grimes indicated that the combined $10,000 in funding will make an enormous difference in KDSC’s financial situation, but that more is still needed.

“We’re not out of the woods just yet. With the funds from the City and Pushor Mitchell, together with other gifts from individuals, we’ve so far raised almost $18,000,” Grimes said. “We need another $5,000 before the end of October to make it over this hurdle. We hope these lead gifts can spur additional civic minded individuals or businesses to come forward with contributions to close the gap. Every gift is important, and no amount is too small.”

Grimes indicated that Gifts can be made online at KDSC.BC.ca, or on a special GoFundMe page.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Workers at BC Interior mill strike as negotiations resume in Kelowna

Just Posted

Kelowna mayoral candidates stick to their election scripts

Incumbent Colin Basran touts record, challenger Tom Dyas questions Basran’s leadership

Public tokers to be singed with fines in West Kelowna

West Kelowna passes bylaw to fine anyone that smokes cannabis in public $500

Experts gather to discuss Okanagan water needs

Kelowna environmental water flows conference Oct. 17-18 has global reach

UBC Okanagan nursing students host gala fundraising event

Medical clinics in Ghana and Zambia will benefit from the gala

UBC Okanagan welcomes alumni and the community to campus event

Homecoming is a chance to rediscover and reconnect with the campus

Sunny skies for the week ahead

Environment Canada is forecasting clear skies for the Okanagan and Shuswap

Workers at BC Interior mill strike as negotiations resume in Kelowna

Picket lines went up at 4 a.m Tuesday, Oct. 16 at Tolko Lakeview Division in Williams Lake

Toronto Police ID B.C. man as naked shark tank jumper

David Weaver, of Nelson, is wanted on mischief and assault charges

In Florida, families seeking the missing amid storm damage

Five days after the hurricane slammed into the Florida Panhandle, people are struggling to locate friends and loved ones.

Prince Harry and Meghan start Aussie tour with baby gifts

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on a 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.

EU’s Barnier hopes Brexit deal possible in ‘coming weeks’

Britain is set to leave the European Union in March, but a Brexit agreement must be sealed in coming weeks to leave enough time for relevant parliaments to ratify it.

Earth samples show dust from B.C. pipeline blast not a health threat: Enbridge

Enbridge says earth sampling shows mineral and metal composition is well below provincial and federal standards for urban and residential areas.

Postal services ready for looming wave of legal cannabis deliveries

Legal cannabis is set to usher in a wave of high-value, age-restricted parcels in the mail system, and delivery companies say they’re ready.

Mega Millions prize of $654M is nation’s 4th-largest

No one has won the U.S. jackpot in almost three months

Most Read