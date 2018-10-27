Kaylee Heath holds her dogs Bailey (left) and Wilbur, who are dressed as the Paper Bag Princess and Dragon for the annual Pumpkins and Pooches on Pandosy event Saturday to fundraiser for the Okanagan Cat Coalition at Osprey Park. - Carli Berry/Capital News

Kelowna dogs get involved in Halloween contest for cats

Life’s ruff for these pooches

Humans aren’t the only creatures dressing up for Halloween.

The Pandosy Village Business Association hosted its annual Pumpkins and Pooches on Pandosy event Saturday in Osprey Park.

The pooch costume parade had around 40 pooches marching around the block. A costume contest was also held with prizes as part of the fundraiser for the Okanagan Cat Coalition.

Ana Rempel-Wry and Charlesand dress up for the annual Pumpkins and Pooches on Pandosy event Saturday to fundraiser for the Okanagan Cat Coalition at Osprey Park. - Carli Berry/Capital News

Sorsha Perry and her dog Ollie dressed as Star Wars characters for the annual Pumpkins and Pooches on Pandosy event Saturday to fundraiser for the Okanagan Cat Coalition at Osprey Park. - Carli Berry/Capital News

