B.C. Dragoons in Kelowna held a command ceremony May 29, 2022 to appoint Lieutenant Colonel Trevor Waaga as commanding officer (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

Kelowna Dragoons first ‘homegrown’ commander in 50 years

Lieutenant Colonel Trevor Waaga started as a cadet with the B.C. Dragoons in 1996

The B.C. Dragoons in Kelowna have a new commander following Sunday’s ceremony.

Lieutenant Colonel Trevor Waaga took over the position from Lieutenant Colonel Kevin Mead during a ceremony at the cenotaph in city park.

Lieut-Col. Waaga joined the B.C. Dragoons in 1996 as a cadet and is said to be the first homegrown commander in 50 years.

“I consider Lieut.-Col. Kevin Mead one of my great friends. Ever since we met on [training] back in 1997, and after he came to the unit after retiring from the regular force, I have worked alongside him and for him. In every case I knew he had my back and I certainly had his,” Waaga said. “I thank you Kevin for the privilege and trust in being your successor, and for making this transition great and certainly much easier.”

Waaga has participated in military operations in Ukraine and Afghanistan in his 26 year career with the Canadian Armed Forces.

The Dragoons marched from their headquarters on Lawrence Avenue toward the cenotaph at 10:30 a.m. and concluded the ceremony by marching back to base about an hour later.

Waaga said he looks forward to continuing the work of Mead, jokingly stating to Mead, “I know you’re really silently saying to me, ‘Waaga, just don’t screw it up.’”

Mead was appointed commanding officer in 2019 and has served with the Canadian Armed Forces since 1994.

