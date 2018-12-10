RCMP were called to reports of a hit-and-run in Peachland Saturday but instead found a man injured during a confrontation. -Image: Contributed

Kelowna driver faces potential charges after alleged impaired driving

The passenger was sent to hospital in critical condition

A driver involved in a motor vehicle collision, early Monday morning, now faces potential criminal impaired driving charges, as a woman passenger extracted from the wreckage remains in hospital in critical condition.

On Dec. 10 at 2:13 a.m., emergency crews rushed to the scene after RCMP received a report of a single vehicle collision at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Banks Road in Kelowna. The eastbound red Chevrolet Avalanche involved sustained severe body damage after the vehicle struck a traffic light standard along the highway.

“The extent of the intrusion of damage into the passenger compartment of the motor vehicle was so significant, that the civilian motorists who were first on scene were unable to observe a severely injured female, in the rear passenger compartment,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Emergency crews were required to extricate the female who was rushed to hospital in critical condition.”

RELATED: RCMP asking for assistance in locating missing South Okanagan man

General duty investigators were able to detect signs and symptoms that led them to suspect that the driver’s ability to operate the vehicle was affected by alcohol. As a result, the driver was provided with a demand and subsequently failed a test performed using a roadside screening device. The driver was then provided with an additional demand and transported to the local detachment, where he provided samples of his breath in excess of the legal limit.

RELATED: Investigation justifies shooting of homeless man by Kelowna RCMP officer

The driver, a 26 year-old Kelowna man, who sustained relatively minor injuries as a result of the collision, remains in police custody at this time. He now faces a number of potential charges and driving prohibitions.

The female passenger remains in a medically induced coma in intensive care. Her injuries are considered life threatening in nature.

If you witnessed this crash and have not yet spoken to police you are urged to contact the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section at 250-762-3300.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Protester says Canada doing U.S. ‘dirty work’ outside Huawei exec’s bail hearing
Next story
‘Abhorrent’ condition of autistic B.C. boy shows flaws in care system: report

Just Posted

Kelowna driver faces potential charges after alleged impaired driving

The passenger was sent to hospital in critical condition

Walmart to match up to $10,000 nationally Salvation Army donations

Walmart will donate on Dec. 15

Judas Priest along with Uriah Heep to bring their legendary metal to Kelowna

They will take Prospera Place June 16

Freedom 55 for Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna

What started as a small rural ski hill in 1963 has grown into a premier North American ski resort

Lake Country boy helps feed families in need

Jaymz, 10 and his mother Lisa Daniel are collecting donations for the

VIDEO: Humpback whale plays with a log near Vancouver Island harbour

Lorax spotted playing near Comox Harbour

‘Abhorrent’ condition of autistic B.C. boy shows flaws in care system: report

‘Charlie’ was underweight and ‘covered in feces’ when he was removed from his mom’s care

Military closes book on oft-criticized support unit for ill, injured troops

The transition unit will provide support and services to military members struggling with physical and mental injuries so they can return to work.

Vancouver Canucks rookie Elias Pettersson named NHL’s first star of the week

Canucks centre scored two goals and six assists in three games

Protester says Canada doing U.S. ‘dirty work’ outside Huawei exec’s bail hearing

The U.S. wants to extradite Meng to face fraud allegations after Canada arrested the high-profile technology executive.

Man pulls out gun at Keremeos gas station

RCMP arrested an Olalla man around 10 a.m. Sunday after he pulled a gun earlier that morning.

Protesters take to Highway 1 over migration issues

Five people protested Canada’s plans to sign the United Nations’ Global Compact on Migration

Godsmack and Volbeat coming to South Okanagan Events Centre

Tour includes a stop in Penticton

Break-in at home of detained Chinese Huawei executive

Meng Wanzhou was detained in Vancouver on America’s request

Most Read