The vehicles involved in Friday’s collision and the downed lamp standard at Glenmore Drive and Summit Avenue. —Image: Carli Berry/CapitalNews

Kelowna driver facing impaired charges after blowing three times over the limit

Sobriety test administered after three-vehicle crash that also saw a lamp standard toppled

The Kelowna RCMP says a local woman is facing impaired driving related charges after the vehicle she was in sheared off a traffic lamp standard Friday and caused a three-vehicle collision in the Glenmore area of the city.

On Oct. 26 at 3:25 p.m., police were called the scene of the collision at the intersection of Summit Drive and Glenmore Road and found a grey Infinity Q60 SUV on the cement median and a nearby traffic light standard sheered off in the intersection.

Preliminary findings at the scene suggest the Infinity was moving faster than the posted speed limit and collided with a grey GMC Terrain that was waiting to turn left in the intersection. A purple Honda Civic was also rear ended in the chain reaction crash.

“During interactions with the female driver of the Infinity at the scene, RCMP officers detected signs of suspected alcohol consumption,” says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP.

“A demand was made and a breath test was performed roadside, which the driver failed. She was subsequently detained and transported to the RCMP detachment where she provided additional samples of her breath, which were more than three times the legal limit.”

All three drivers were medically assessed at the scene by BC Ambulance Service. The female driver of the GMC Terrain, who later identified herself on Facebook as Global TV news anchor Doris Bregolisse, was taken to hospital for further medical treatment of what were described as non-life threatening injuries.

The 36-year-old driver of the Infinity is expected in court on Jan. 14.

Police are asking witnesses who have not yet spoken to police yet to contact Const. Nadine Ricioppo of the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lake Country filmmaker wins Wildlife Oscar for toad documentary
Next story
Chief says First Nations left out of Fort McMurray fire response

Just Posted

Kelowna driver facing impaired charges after blowing three times over the limit

Sobriety test administered after three-vehicle crash that also saw a lamp standard toppled

Interior Health offers substance abuse treatment initiative

Six-week program offered in Vernon, Kelowna, Penticton and Kamloops

Okanagan parent hopes to ease stress on autistic trick-or-treaters

Parent reminding those handing out candy, kids with special needs will be coming to their doors

Kelowna bus drivers hold moment of silence for slain bus passenger

It’s been four years since Caesar Rosales was killed commuting home on the bus.

Victims of shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue remembered in Kelowna

Community urged to stand up and speak out against hatred and violence

Trick-or-treating stirs up sweet memories for adults

What is your favourite Halloween candy?

Whitey Bulger, Boston gangster, found dead in prison

Bulger was found unresponsive at a U.S. penitentiary in West Virginia

Headless bear carcass found by dog walkers in Qualicum Beach

Conservation officers believe animal was killed elsewhere and dumped near subdivision

PTSD patients sought in B.C. for MDMA-assisted therapy trial

Treatment is so far 2-3 times more effective than conventional therapy

Children of Canadians need rescue from Syria, group tells federal government

Alexandra Bain, the director of Families Against Violent Extremism, said the children are facing the outbreak of disease and a harsh winter

Chief says First Nations left out of Fort McMurray fire response

The Fort McMurray wildfire became one of Canada’s worst natural disasters

‘Burning Desires’: B.C. seniors bare all to raise funds for new fire hall

The ‘Burning Desires’ calendar girls are raising money to finish the Edgewood Fire Hall

Rotating Canada Post strikes hit more B.C. cities

Workers in the interior head to the picket lines as Lower Mainland employees head back to work

Missing memorial signs upset North Okanagan family

Signs erected in memory of popular Lumby teenager Cameron Wolfe have gone missing

Most Read