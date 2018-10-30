Kelowna driver facing impaired charges after blowing three times over the limit

The vehicles involved in Friday’s collision and the downed lamp standard at Glenmore Drive and Summit Avenue. —Image: Carli Berry/CapitalNews

The Kelowna RCMP says a local woman is facing impaired driving related charges after the vehicle she was in sheared off a traffic lamp standard Friday and caused a three-vehicle collision in the Glenmore area of the city.

On Oct. 26 at 3:25 p.m., police were called the scene of the collision at the intersection of Summit Drive and Glenmore Road and found a grey Infinity Q60 SUV on the cement median and a nearby traffic light standard sheered off in the intersection.

Preliminary findings at the scene suggest the Infinity was moving faster than the posted speed limit and collided with a grey GMC Terrain that was waiting to turn left in the intersection. A purple Honda Civic was also rear ended in the chain reaction crash.

“During interactions with the female driver of the Infinity at the scene, RCMP officers detected signs of suspected alcohol consumption,” says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP.

“A demand was made and a breath test was performed roadside, which the driver failed. She was subsequently detained and transported to the RCMP detachment where she provided additional samples of her breath, which were more than three times the legal limit.”

All three drivers were medically assessed at the scene by BC Ambulance Service. The female driver of the GMC Terrain, who later identified herself on Facebook as Global TV news anchor Doris Bregolisse, was taken to hospital for further medical treatment of what were described as non-life threatening injuries.

The 36-year-old driver of the Infinity is expected in court on Jan. 14.

Police are asking witnesses who have not yet spoken to police yet to contact Const. Nadine Ricioppo of the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

