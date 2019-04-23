Kelowna RCMP building on Richter Street - Steven Lin

Kelowna driver searches for man who allegedly tried to run him off the road

The driver said he just missed a biker trying to avoid a collision

A Kelowna man who alleges he was almost run off the road with his family last week is warning other residents.

Dan Marcotte was driving on Glenmore Road, near the dump, around 8 p.m. Monday, April 15 with his wife, mother and step-father in his 2015 Dodge Journey when he was allegedly run off the road by a young man driving a white BMW.

“I went to pass the kid and he cranked his wheel and touched the sides of his doors to my fender. Now I have white paint on my fender,” said Marcotte.

He has come forward with the hope he can one day speak to the young man who was allegedly driving dangerously. He wants to let him know the severity of what could have happened.

It wasnt just him that was at risk. Marcotte said when the driver swerved into him to keep him from passing he almost hit a man riding his bicycle on Glenmore Road.

“Seven people’s lives could have been changed that day forever,” said Marcotte who said he nearly missed the cyclist.

“I missed him by six inches.”

RCMP were called to investigate, however Marcotte said he would still like to speak to the man.

