Kelowna drivers spending more time in traffic: Survey

One-third of residents say they are also driving more

Nearly all (94%) residents stated they prefer to get around Kelowna by driving their own vehicle, at least some of the time. (Black Press file photo)

About two-thirds of Kelowna residents agree that they spend more time in traffic now than they did three years ago.

The city’s 2022 Transportation Citizen Survey also found that nearly one-third of residents say they are also driving more.

At least 61 per cent of citizens reported a drop in the number of trips they make around town. Nearly all (94 per cent) of residents stated they prefer to get around Kelowna by driving their own vehicle, at least some of the time.

The survey found there is interest in using alternative modes of travel more often, including biking, carpooling, using a taxi, ride-hail or car sharing, taking public transit, and walking.

READ MORE: Moving Kelowna into the future: Transportation overview going to council

Investing in or promoting walking, biking, transit, or other sustainable modes of transportation to reduce dependence on privately owned vehicles was important to most (81 per cent) residents.

The top three most important transportation issues for citizens were helping people of all ages and abilities get around, the impact of congestion on the economy, and the time it takes to get places.

The findings in the report are based on resident perceptions and may or may not align with findings from travel time data, census, regional household travel surveys, or other transportation data sources.

The survey was conducted in fall 2022 and involved 300 residents.

Responses were weighted to match the population according to age, gender, and neighbourhood.

The results are estimated to be accurate to within +/- 5.7 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

The full survey is available on the City of Kelowna website.

READ MORE: Building permits peter out for City of Kelowna at end of 2022

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of Kelowna