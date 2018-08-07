Kelowna duo launches new meet-up app

Inspired by their own friendship the designers hope to bring people together

LunchMeet app logo Photo: app store

A new Kelowna-based app, ‘LunchMeet’ claims to facilitate in person meet-ups unlike the rest.

A pair of friends, Bryan Smith and Stewart Vanderheide; created the app that is inspired by the business meeting that sparked their own 20-year long friendship, launched on Monday. The app is designed for professionals to build their social circles back up after moving, focusing on their careers, or starting families.

“There are huge social gathering apps and that can be intimidating, that is why our app limits the groups to four people. Its more intimate and people can get to know each other easier,” Smith said.

The app allows users to invite people they have met professionally to a “lunch meet.”

“People feel good when they receive the invites, that is what we are after. We hope to help keep connections growing and help them meet new people and make friends,” Smith said.

The app also features a “Mystery Meet” option where hosts can organize a breakfast, lunch, drinks or dinner meet-up that anyone can join. Smith encourages hosts to hold the events in restaurants and not in their homes, and has partnered with different Kelowna restaurants for featured discounts.

“It’s another opportunity to meet people, as you get older it’s hard to make these connections so the “Mystery Meet” events will help people create those social circles,” Smith said.

The app is inclusive and content is regulated to be sure everyone using it is protected.

The app is available to download in the app store.

