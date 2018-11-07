CBC/Dragons’ Den

Kelowna entrepreneur pitches to Dragons’ tonight

The new episode of Dragons’ Den features JB Owen from Lotus Liners

A Kelowna entrepreneur is squaring off with Dragons tonight.

Aspiring slayers and fans of the hit show Dragons’ Den will want to tune in on Thursday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. to watch JB Owen brave the fiery wrath of the Dragons to see if she can score a deal for her eco-friendly female hygiene product, Lotus Liners, a product that’s credited for its comfort, according to a Lotis Liners news release.

Inspiring the new generation of women, Lotus Liners was the brain-child of Owen, whose mission was to create a product that was not only good for you, but also for the planet and your pocketbooks. Tired of dealing with the physical side effects of unknown and unregulated chemicals in her disposable sanitary napkin, Owen went to work in 2014, formulating what is now Canada’s first hypo-allergenic, antibacterial, odor-free, stain-resistant feminine hygiene product alternative—offering women a safer, more comfortable, stylish, eco and financially-friendly choice during their time of the month, the release said.

Friends of Owen and fans of the show are invited to cheer on Owen at 7 p.m. at Moxie’s Grill & Bar in Kelowna.

For more information on the event, visit https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/dragons-den-viewing-party-in-kelowna-with-local-entrepreneur-jb-owen-tickets-52246189760.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
