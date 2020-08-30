Jim Belshaw (Left) and JC Rathwell are the minds behind Super Shopper Club. (Contributed)

Kelowna entrepreneurs launch new app to help local businesses generate more revenue

Super Shopper Club helps local businesses get their products and services in front of targeted local shoppers

Two local entrepreneurs, JC Rathwell, former business owner of Kelowna cruises, and Jim Belshaw, former owner of Roy’s Shoes, have teamed up to create Super Shopper Club, a new app that helps local businesses get their products and services in front of targeted local shoppers.

“We are here to help the brick and mortar businesses survive,” said Rathwell.

“We guarantee that your local products will show up before products from online stores.”

Once you find what you are looking for Belshaw’s parrot courier service will deliver it right to your doorstep, anywhere in the Okanagan.

Both business owners and shoppers can benefit from Super Shopper. Starting from business owners, they have the ability to add products that they sell, and have local shoppers easily find them; business owners can create and send out an unlimited number of special offers to shoppers.

Meanwhile, shoppers enjoy benefits ranging from being able to search for local products and services with the Super Shopper club app; compare prices from local businesses to online stores; create a “search wish list” of what they want to buy, then receive deals and special offers from local businesses, which is just one of the many reasons why Super Shopper has taken off so quickly, according to the duo.

Because of the difficulty COVID-19 has caused to local businesses, Rathwell and Belshaw are offering assistance to help businesses get back on their feet. For a limited time, local business can promote their business and all the products and services that they have to offer for only $5 a month. “

We want to keep it affordable, so every business can benefit from it” said Rathwell.

Since the company’s E-commerce website went live in July 2020, the Super Shopper Club has already added over 1,000 businesses to its database, most of which are right here in the Okanagan. Kelowna is the first city to open, but the company has plans to expand across Canada in the next 12 months.

For more information, visit the Super Shopper Club website, here.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

