Local artist Megan Freedman and four other female artists will be performing their own music at the second annual “Ladies of the Okanagan” event at the Kelowna Innovation Centre Oct. 29. (submitted)

Kelowna event aims to showcase female singer and songwriter talent

Five female artists will be performing at the Kelowna Innovation Centre on Oct. 29

Kelowna residents will get another opportunity to see female singer and songwriter talent from across the Okanagan come together on Oct. 29.

After hosting the first event of its kind last April, local artist Megan Freedman said she and four other female artists will be performing their own music at the second annual “Ladies of the Okanagan” event at the Kelowna Innovation Centre next month.

Miss Williams, Taylor Dawn, Adventures of Nightgirl, Lindsay May and Megan Freedman Music make up the event’s list of performers — which will also have food and beverages available for attendees.

Freedman said she decided to host another event after receiving great feedback after the first one.

“The girls enjoyed it. It was a safe place and people got behind the meaning of their songs,” said Freedman. “I wanted to give another group of ladies the chance to express themselves in a safe environment.”

Freedman said the second event location was switched to give the performers a better acoustic environment for their performances.

“The last event was in a restaurant and we found it wasn’t as much of a listening environment as we wanted. To compensate for the restaurant, Meadow Vista Honey Wines — a women-owned company — will be serving mead and honey wine at the event”.

Freedman will also be doing shoutout each week on the event’s Facebook page to give attendees more information on each artist leading up to the performances.

To get tickets for the event, you can visit the Ladies of the Okanagan’s Eventbrite page.

