Kelowna events company goes virtual with 50 % of functions

Impact Events saw half of its summer events pivot to an online platform

Due to the provincial restrictions on large gatherings amid COVID-19, many events have been cancelled or postponed, but there is another way for the show to go on – moving to online platforms.

Impact Event coordinator, public relations and marketing specialist Christina Ferreira said that despite the implementation of the phase 2 plan, many of the events she helps plan and promote aren’t able to proceed in a normal fashion since most functions are to host more than 50 people.

According to Ferreira, 50 per cent of Impact Events have gone virtual due to COVID-19.

“Because we still have a limited capacity of 50 people, which doesn’t still give us that vibe that we typically have here, we have pivoted many of our events to become virtual,” said Ferreira.

“Typically the events I deal with are 500 to 1000 people, so 50 is really limiting.”

For example, the Kelowna Wine Country half marathon 5k and 10k have now gone virtual. Those who were registered have the opportunity to switch the virtual option or transfer it to next year.

Ferreira said she is currently in conversation with other event venues, organizers and clients, finding new ways to make the events possible while following restrictions.

“The plan is not to outright cancel,” said Ferreira. “No one has really cancelled their events we’re just trying to adapt and be creative to ensure we are incorporating social distancing, following the restrictions put in place.”

Ferreira said Impact’s plan is forever evolving and event-goers should expect frequent changes as we navigate these difficult times.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

