People at the 29th candlelight vigil in Kelowna (Photo courtesy of Central Okanagan Women’s Resource and Education Foundation Facebook page)

Kelowna events honour women killed at l’École Polytechnique 30 years ago

Dec. 6 is also the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women

Events are being held throughout Kelowna Friday to commemorate the 14 women who lost their lives and those who were seriously injured during the l’Ecole Polytechnique shootings in Montreal 30 years ago.

Engineering students at UBC Okanagan will host a memorial between 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. at the university’s Engineering, Management and Education building.

READ MORE: Kelowna engineering students honour victims of Montreal shooting

During the event, students will be unveiling the 14 Not Forgotten plaque that will be permanently placed in the building’s main foyer.

Another vigil has been organzied for Friday eventing at 5:45 p.m. in front of Kelowna city hall.

From the hall, the group will be walking over to the Kelowna courthouse where the names of the women murdered at l’Ecole Polytechnique in will be read aloud.

Participants are asked to bring a candle, a noisemaker of some kind and a mug for hot chocolate after the event.

The vigil ceremonies coincide with National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women.

The day was declared on Dec. 6 two years after the event occurred to reflect on the phenomenon of violence against women in Canada.

For more information on the national day, you can visit the Status of Women Canada’s website.

