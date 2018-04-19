Credit: City of Kelowna

Kelowna examines options to connect Rutland with rail trail

Public feedback on the four options is available online until May 6

The City of Kelowna is collecting input from residents to help it decide how to link Rutland with the Okanagan Rail Trail.

A public consultation and information session, held Wednesday night, April 18 at Heritage Christian School outlined four options to connect the Houghton Road Active Transportation Corridor to the rail trail.

The options include a Mills Road overpass, a Mills road tunnel, a Mills Road pedestrian signal and using Leathead Road, according to slides the city presented during the consultation.

“It’s a multi-use pathway that’s connecting the existing Houghton Road pathway that was built in 2010 that will connect to the rail trail that’s being constructed this year,” said Chad Williams, transportation planning engineer with the city.

Each option ranges from $1.2 million to $8.2 million.

Public feedback will be collected until May 6. Residents can give feedback through the City of Kelowna’s website.

“Most of the public was grouping them into two groups, the structures, the overpass, or the underpass,” said Williams.

A detailed design will be created in late 2018 with construction proposed for 2020.

