HandyDART fares could be coming down in Kelowna.—Image: Capital News file

Kelowna eyeing HandyDART fare decrease

City staff want to bring fares in line with conventional transit fares.

If Kelowna city council agrees, fares on the local HandyDART transit system could be coming down.

A recommendation by city transit and programs manager Jerry Dombowsky calls for a reduction of $30 to the cost of a monthly pass for seniors who use HandyDART. That would bring the cost of the pass down to $45 per month from the current $75 per month. Dombowsky is also recommending the cost of a monthly pass for adults who use the system drop $5 to $70.

As part of the plan, sheets of five individual tickets for adults would also drop $1.25 to $11.25 and sheets of five seniors’ tickets would drop to $10 from $12.50.

In his report going to council today, Dombowsky says the decreases are being proposed to bring them into line with conventional transit fares.

If Kelowna council approves the changes, the city will ask West Kelowna and Lake County to make similar changes to harmonize HandyDART fares throughout the region.

Council will discuss the recommendation at today’s city council meeting.

