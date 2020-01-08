Kelowna family almost reaches fundraising goal for daughter diagnosed with tumour

So far, $9,700 of $10,000 of fundraising goal has been met to help family cover treatment costs

Elara was diagnosed with the tumour last Christmas Eve (Photo courtesy of Cayman Ferguson)

The Kelowna community has rallied behind the Isagawa family, whose one-year-old daughter Elara was diagnosed with a massive tumour on Christmas Eve.

An online fundraiser to help cover treatment costs for Elara has raised $9,700 of its $10,000 goal amount as of Wednesday night.

Earlier this month, family member and fundraiser creator Cayman Ferguson said Elara underwent surgery at B.C. Children’s Hospital in Vancouver to remove the tumour located between her pelvis and abdomen.

Even with the surgery, Ferguson said Elara will likely need further chemo or radiation therapy to help with the her treatment.

Her grandfather Mike Chisholm said he was overwhelmed by the community support during the difficult time.

“The gratefulness I feel to everyone…our family, the medical teams, and all our friends and loved ones for the support has been so huge. I can barely articulate it,” said Chisholm.

“This next week, recovering from this massive event (the surgery) will be emotional, but doable. Seeing that angel (Elara) is the greatest gift ever.”

GoFundMe donor Anne Nathan also gave her support to Elara during her treatment process.

“As a doctor myself, I see many little angels with unfortunate illnesses. I am sure your lovely Elara is no different.” said Nathan.

“She is a strong little girl who will never give up because you (the family) have shown her the strength to soldier on. Go Elara, you young warrior, you’ve got this!”

According to the GoFundMe page, 141 people have donated to the campaign so far.

