Kelowna family banned from Oliver campground after allegedly fighting police

A Kelowna family has been permanently banned from an Oliver campground after allegedly berating and fighting police officers during a drunken, loud party.

On May 22, at about 1 a.m., Oliver RCMP was called to a campground at Gallagher Lake for a noise complaint in a trailer.

Police located a noisy trailer with numerous people inside, playing loud music, screaming, yelling, dancing, banging and jumping up and down.

Officers asked the occupants to shut down the party and they stated they would. According to RCMP, officers stood by for 10 to 15 minutes and noted that while music was turned down slightly, a lot of the yelling and banging was still taking place.

Mounties again asked for the party to be shut down and warned of potential arrests. RCMP Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth, stated that just minutes later, an intoxicated man exited the trailer began causing a disturbance and allegedly started berating the officers.

The man, in his 30s from Kelowna, was arrested for causing a disturbance. As he was being escorted to the RCMP cruiser, he began to yell loudly for his ‘mom and dad’, that’s when another man allegedly attacked the officers while attempting to get his friend or brother away from the police, explained Sgt. Wrigglesworth.

Due to the number of intoxicated people and the danger of further engaging these individuals, the one man was taken to the detachment cells where he was held overnight to sober up and was released in the morning with no charges.

Follow up with the campground staff resulted in the entire family being evicted and banned from returning.

“The complete lack of respect that my officers received from these people was disgusting,” said Sgt. Wrigglesworth. “Alcohol abuse continues to be the biggest problem encountered in our line of work.”

