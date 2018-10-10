Maisie June Schmaling is in the Vancouver hospital. - GoFundMe

Kelowna family raises funds to look after their newest member

Maisie June Schmaling was born three months premature

A GoFundMe page has been started for a Kelowna family, who is hoping to cover costs as their premature baby remains in Vancouver.

In August, the Schmaling family learned their fourth child, Maisie June Schmaling, had a possible blood clot in her umbilical cord, according to the GoFundMe.

Doctors delivered her three months early and because she was born premature, mother Bethany remains in Vancouver in the Women’s Hospital NICU. Maisie also had a surgery on her intestine and is testing for brain abnormalities after experiencing seizure-like symptoms.

Father Marcus remains in Kelowna looking after their three sons, Elijah, 8, Rafael, 6 and Pascal, 3.

RELATED: Kelowna family still hasn’t seen GoFundMe money raised in their name

The GoFundMe listed the income strain for the family, as Bethany is on maternity leave and Marcus had to take a leave of absence. The cost of life divided between Kelowna and Vancouver has put a toll on the couple, who are trying to raise $6,000 to cover the shortfall.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the GoFundMe has raised $4,875.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Gateway’s Penticton injuction denied by Supreme Court justice
Next story
WestJet bans some staff from off-duty cannabis use

Just Posted

Kelowna family raises funds to look after their newest member

Maisie June Schmaling was born three months premature

Swinging with the Stars returns to Kelowna for 11th year

The event hopes to raise $265,000 for the Central Okanagan Hospice Association

Concert to help replace West Kelowna school’s stolen PAC money

Fundraiser planned for Oct. 28 at Westbank Lions Hall

Kelowna mayoral forum covers familiar territory and far-out ideas

Candidates mostly play nice at Kelowna Chamber of Commerce debate

Arrests made after meth ‘super lab’ discovered in South Okanagan

Charges have now been laid against three West Kelowna individuals

Hundreds gather to honour fallen West Kelowna firefighter

West Kelowna Fire Captain Troy Russell died of brain cancer on Sept. 25

WestJet bans some staff from off-duty cannabis use

The marijuana ban will be for staff in certain “safety-sensitive positions” even when they aren’t at work

Taylor Swift wins big at AMAs and encourages fans to vote

Swift announced on Sunday who she was voting for, breaking her long-standing refusal to discuss anything politics

Hurricane Michael roars towards Florida coast on northern course

The category 4 hurricane is expected to pass south of Nova Scotia later this week

Gateway’s Penticton injuction denied by Supreme Court justice

The Supreme Court turned down a Gateway Casino injunction application relating to picket line action

‘It’s my life’s work’: B.C. Lions coach offers reward for missing items

The laptop and hard drive contain Jarious Jackson’s notes, including ‘thousands and thousands of (football) plays.’

VIDEO: Pipeline explosion causes evacuations near Prince George

Homes within several kilometres were placed under an evacuation order as a precaution

Canucks stumble on road, fall 5-3 to Hurricanes

Vancouver drops second straight game away from home

B.C. employee falls victim to ‘CEO scam,’ buys $500 in iTunes money for boss

The employee assumed an email came from her supervisor back in September, asking her to go out and purchase $500 in iTunes gift cards.

Most Read