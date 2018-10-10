Kelowna family raises funds to look after their newest member

A GoFundMe page has been started for a Kelowna family, who is hoping to cover costs as their premature baby remains in Vancouver.

In August, the Schmaling family learned their fourth child, Maisie June Schmaling, had a possible blood clot in her umbilical cord, according to the GoFundMe.

Doctors delivered her three months early and because she was born premature, mother Bethany remains in Vancouver in the Women’s Hospital NICU. Maisie also had a surgery on her intestine and is testing for brain abnormalities after experiencing seizure-like symptoms.

Father Marcus remains in Kelowna looking after their three sons, Elijah, 8, Rafael, 6 and Pascal, 3.

The GoFundMe listed the income strain for the family, as Bethany is on maternity leave and Marcus had to take a leave of absence. The cost of life divided between Kelowna and Vancouver has put a toll on the couple, who are trying to raise $6,000 to cover the shortfall.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the GoFundMe has raised $4,875.

