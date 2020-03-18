(File)

Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market on despite COVID-19 concerns

The next two markets will be held outside, despite still being on winter schedule

The Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market will be carrying on despite growing COVID-19 concerns.

To maximize social distancing, arrangements have been made to hold the next two markets (March 21 and March 28) outside at the summer location on the corner of Springfield Drive and Dilworth Road, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“The farmers’ market is, and always has been a retail food establishment, so just like all the grocery stores that are operating, so will we,” read a post on the market’s Facebook page.

“If anything changes, or we receive any different advice from official agencies, we will adapt and make decisions based on this advice alone.

“We realize that there is some confusion out there about the farmers’ market being exempt from the 50 person event restriction, and again we want to reiterate that the market is first and foremost a retail food establishment. We have planned for a very limited amount of vendors to be attending, and they will be selling items, that have been locally and sustainably grown and made right here in the Okanagan.”

The market said it is continually monitoring the situation on an hour-to-hour and day-to-day basis.

UPDATED:

We are currently working with the BCAFM, the BCCDC & Health Officials and are following all of their advice…

Posted by Kelowna Farmers' and Crafters' Market on Monday, March 16, 2020

READ MORE: City of Kelowna urges use of online services during COVID-19 restrictions

READ MORE: Don’t flush disinfecting wipes down the toilet: City of Kelowna

