Kelowna farmers’ market manager wins BC Farmers’ Market Award

A Kelowna farmers’ market manager has just won big.

Frances Callaghan won the Manager of the Year Award from the BC Farmers’ Market Awards for her work with the Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market.

The BC Association of Farmers’ Markets held a virtual conference in February. For over three weeks, farmers’ markets organizers, growers, and vendors attended the virtual conference to connect with each other, attend workshops and learn together.

To cap off the association’s first-ever virtual conference, awards were given out to recognize the work of each farmers’ market in their respective communities.

Out of 13 Manager of the Year Award nominees from all over the province, Callaghan’s work won a much-deserved recognition.

“Frances has been the heart of the market. Her fairness and ability to adapt to change for the market this year during COVID was first-rate,” the association said of Callaghan.

“Her vendors and her community have always been a priority for her.”

Throughout the market season during the pandemic, she worked with Interior Health, WorkSafeBC, and the City of Kelowna to ensure both vendors and customers had a safe environment to conduct business and shop. She also visited other farms throughout the season to continue learning.

Dave Price with the Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market also thanked Callaghan.

“Frances Callaghan truly is the heart of the (Kelowna) farmers’ market. Since she took over three or four years ago, she has put her heart and soul into our market,” he said.

“It partly culminated last year when we won Market of the Year… most of it was on her shoulders and she is very very deserving (of the award) for getting us through this crazy year. I know all our vendors are very proud of her.”

